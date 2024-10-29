BAT SA takes a collaborative approach to sustainability with ESG Supplier Summit

Over the past 120 years, BAT has evolved from a tobacco company into a leading global consumer goods business with a clear vision for a sustainable future.

Sustainability sits at the core of BAT’s business transformation, and as an enterprise-wide endeavour, it has a duty to address its broader impacts on communities and the planet.

With a purpose of creating A Better Tomorrow by building A Smokeless World, BAT aims to reduce the health impact of its business by transitioning from products that burn tobacco, such as cigarettes, to reduced-risk* smokeless products. Central to the company’s environmental ambitions is addressing its climate impacts by decarbonising across its value chain.