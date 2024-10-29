BAT SA takes a collaborative approach to sustainability with ESG Supplier Summit
Company aims to halve Scope 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 (compared to a 2020 baseline)
Over the past 120 years, BAT has evolved from a tobacco company into a leading global consumer goods business with a clear vision for a sustainable future.
Sustainability sits at the core of BAT’s business transformation, and as an enterprise-wide endeavour, it has a duty to address its broader impacts on communities and the planet.
With a purpose of creating A Better Tomorrow by building A Smokeless World, BAT aims to reduce the health impact of its business by transitioning from products that burn tobacco, such as cigarettes, to reduced-risk* smokeless products. Central to the company’s environmental ambitions is addressing its climate impacts by decarbonising across its value chain.
Our journey to Net Zero can only be achieved in collaboration with our stakeholders and it is an opportunity to secure our joint futureAndré Joubert, GM of BAT SA
BAT has put measurable targets in place across various sustainability areas. For climate change, the company aims to halve Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions by 2030 (compared to a 2020 baseline). In support of the circular economy, BAT is working to ensure that less than 1% of waste produced goes to landfill, and to reduce water withdrawn by 35%.
“We plan to achieve Net Zero emissions in our direct and indirect (supplier) value chain by 2050. Long-term sustainability and value creation will be driven ensuring a best-in-class approach to managing our other environmental and social responsibilities,” said André Joubert, GM of BAT SA and area director of the BAT Group’s Sub-Saharan Africa Operations, at the company’s ESG Supplier Summit held in Waterfall, Johannesburg, this month.
The summit sought to strengthen BAT SA’s partnerships with its suppliers and bring supply chain sustainability practices to the fore in their business operations.
“BAT SA is committed to building A Better Tomorrow through embedding sustainability in our business practices. Our journey to Net Zero can only be achieved in collaboration with our stakeholders and it is an opportunity to secure our joint future. Our suppliers are central to this,” said Joubert.
“BAT is on track with its own Scope 1 and 2 emissions reduction targets, but recognises the importance of working with our suppliers to tackle Scope 3 emissions.”
According to Deloitte’s 2024 CxO Sustainability Report, 85% of companies globally have increased their environmental sustainability investments over the past year, reflecting a growing commitment to long-term environmental goals; 51% of companies are using more sustainable materials indicating a shift towards alternative resources; and 47% of organisations require suppliers and business partners to meet specific sustainability criteria.
We are piloting a community-based recycling programme ... in which local communities benefit from monetising wasteAndré Joubert, GM of BAT SA
“These findings underscore the increasing importance of ESG considerations in sustainable businesses, including supply chain management. This highlights how these efforts will result in innovative product development and operational improvements,” said Joubert.
“By collaborating with our suppliers, we are building resilient supply chains and working to positively impact lives in the communities in which we operate.
“For example, in SA, we are piloting a community-based recycling programme, in partnership with Ocean Plastic Technologies, in which local communities benefit from monetising waste. Through the programme, vaping products are dismantled and processed, and participating community members can earn money by selling the recyclable material generated, such as plastic.”
Discussions at the summit, themed “Shaping Sustainability Together”, centred on reducing emissions, promoting sustainable production, circular economy principles and how corporate governance facilitates transparency and accountability through sustainability disclosures and reporting.
“It was inspiring to see our suppliers so committed to ‘Shaping Sustainability Together’. This collaboration is key to achieving our ambitious ESG goals and creating lasting positive impact,” said Joubert. “In today’s business landscape, sustainability sits alongside the responsibility to drive change, creating shared value for all stakeholders while embracing people, communities and our planet.”
This article was sponsored by BAT SA.
*Based on the weight of evidence and assuming a complete switch from cigarette smoking. These products are not risk-free and are addictive.