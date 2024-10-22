Restructuring costs weigh on Adcorp’s first-half earnings
The group incurred one-off restructuring costs of R25.6m
22 October 2024 - 10:31
Human resources specialist Adcorp expects its earnings to be lower at the halfway stage of its year as its performance was badly affected by one-off restructuring costs of R25.6m.
It expects headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months ended August to be 9.7%-19.7% lower at 26.6c-29.9c...
