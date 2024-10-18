WBHO chair to retire
Charles Victor Henwood named as new chair after Elia Louw Nel announced his retirement from November 21
18 October 2024 - 15:34
Construction group Wilson Bayly Homes-Ovcon (WBHO) has named Charles Victor Henwood as its new chair from November 21 after Elia Louw Nel retires.
Henwood will join the board as a director and the executive chairperson on that date, the company said in a statement on Friday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.