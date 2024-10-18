Super Group aims to shrug off tough year by diversifying services
18 October 2024 - 05:00
Super Group is targeting further diversification of its services and attempting to tap into new markets, hoping that expected interest rate cuts and softening inflation will reduce pressure on customers’ cost of living in most of the countries where it operates.
However, it has cautioned that macroeconomic headwinds in Germany and SA’s infrastructure issues are likely to persist in the next year, hampering growth...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.