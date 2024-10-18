Renergen warns of wider interim loss
The company cited reduced production time for helium and LNG during the commissioning phase
18 October 2024 - 14:30
Shares in Renergen fell the most in over a month after the company said it expected a significantly wider loss for the interim period to end-August.
The company expects a loss per share of 42.7c-48.7c, representing a 43%-63% increase from the prior matching period’s loss of 29.91c...
