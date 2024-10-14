What employers can expect from the labour inspector
The labour inspectorate does not require a warrant or any notice to enter a workplace
14 October 2024 - 15:26
The department of employment and labour (DEL) recently intensified its compliance inspection raids, particularly within the hospitality sector, in a bid to clamp down on contraventions of the Immigration Act.
So far, the department has enforced department corrections amounting to more than R10m and has arrested 81 undocumented workers. While it also plans to expand the department's inspectorate capacity from 2 000 to 20 000 inspectors over the next three years. ..
