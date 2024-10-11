Manufacturing rebound: SA’s economic catalyst

The manufacturing sector has long been a cornerstone of SA’s economy, yet it has faced serious headwinds over the past two decades.

Since the mid-2000s, the industry’s contribution to the nation’s GDP has declined substantially, with Stats SA’s February 2024 report revealing a 1.7% month-on-month drop in production, starkly contrasting the expected 0.4% increase.

Addressing critical challenges

This broad-based decline affected six out of 10 sectors, with vehicle production plummeting by 13.8%. These challenges are compounded by underinvestment, escalating production costs, stiff competition from imports, and pervasive investor uncertainty. Other crucial issues include decreased local and global demand, which has affected new orders and business activity.

Furthermore, inadequate infrastructure, inefficient transportation networks, persistent energy-supply constraints, and logistical services have hindered manufacturing growth. However, with months of no load-shedding and with improvements at Transnet, owing to new leadership and a recovery plan, there are positive signs for the sector’s resurgence.

The April 2024 data indicates a 5.2% month-on-month surge in manufacturing production, the largest increase since August 2021. Key sectors such as petroleum, chemical products, rubber, and plastics have grown, contributing to this positive trend.

The path forward

Given its interconnections with sectors such as logistics, banking and retail, a robust manufacturing base is essential for sustained economic growth. Expansion of manufacturing can catalyse the broader economy, boosting exports, creating employment opportunities and increasing government revenue through corporate taxes.

To realise this vision, an urgent and concerted effort is needed to address the sector’s critical challenges. Policy and regulatory certainty, coupled with an improved investment and business climate, are essential. The government’s role is pivotal, as there is a pressing need for structural reforms and accelerated investment in infrastructure, including energy, ports, and rail and road networks.

Limited access to affordable finance has traditionally restricted manufacturers from investing in modern technology, expanding operations and improving productivity, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Recognising these challenges, Nedbank Commercial Banking offers tailored financing solutions and support to promote innovation and drive business growth. By providing the necessary working capital and strategic assistance, it helps manufacturers optimise operations, reduce costs and expand their market reach.