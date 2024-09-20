Regulatory hurdles hinder investment, says Remgro
20 September 2024 - 05:00
Remgro CEO Jannie Durand has flagged the regulatory costs of doing deals as a deterrent to doing business and attracting international investment, saying if the merger of the group’s fibre assets in Vumatel with those of Vodacom had gone ahead 18 months ago the group would already have spent R3bn-R4bn of capex to roll out connectivity in areas of SA where it is needed.
But Durand said business had had some good conversations with the new trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau, who has listened with “open ears” and was aware of the issues...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.