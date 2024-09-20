Companies

PODCAST | Sterling Bell’s take on doing business in Saudi Arabia

Business opportunities available in Saudi Arabia is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight

20 September 2024 - 15:20
Picture: 123RF/ANDRIY POPOV
Picture: 123RF/ANDRIY POPOV

The focus on this edition of Business Day Spotlight is the business opportunities available in Saudi Arabia.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Leon Ayo, co-founder of Sterling Bell, an executive and leadership advisory firm operating in Dubai, the UK and SA. The firm specialises in helping people do business or find employment in countries like Saudi Arabia. 

Ayo has useful insights for SA businesses looking to enter the Saudi market as well as for those interested in working there.

Listen to the conversation:

Leon Ayo. Co-founder of Sterling Bell. Picture SUPPLIED.
Leon Ayo. Co-founder of Sterling Bell. Picture SUPPLIED.

He says people from Southern Africa have done well in Saudi Arabi in terms of finding skilled employment.

Sterling Bell has also conducted research “into the key human capital and organisational challenges and opportunities as Saudi Arabia advances towards its Vision 2030 goals”.

Through the discussion, Ayo outlines the opportunities available to people looking to do business or have a career in Saudi Arabia; sectors and industries most receptive to people from the region; Saudi Arabia’s economic make up; and growth opportunities. 

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts 

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production. 

