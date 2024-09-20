Kellanova launches Mother’s Rooms to support women returning from maternity leave
The newly launched facility aids Kellanova’s efforts to support women during various phases of life
Kellanova SA, formerly known as Kellogg’s, is committed to creating an inclusive and enabling environment for women in the workplace through a strategic and integrated approach that covers gender sensitive policies, programmes, support for women in the community and consistent monitoring of progress.
In line with this strategy, it launched a Mother’s Rooms facility at its Springs manufacturing plant in Ekurhuleni. This facility reflects the company’s efforts to support working women during various phases of life.
The new facility provides a supportive environment for employees returning from maternity leave by offering private spaces where breastfeeding mothers can pump and store milk.
The facility includes educational resources on breakfast feeding, a kitchenette fitted with a steriliser, microwave and sink for cleaning and sanitising pump parts and bottles, and a coffee station offering lactation biscuits.
Two private rooms are available, featuring comfortable seating, proper lighting and space for pumping necessities as well as complimentary nursing pads and nipple creams.
Kellanova has also allocated reserved parking spots near the plant entrance for pregnant employees to reduce the distance they have to walk.
Kellanova SA believes women's empowerment extends beyond parity to creating opportunities for growth and removing barriers to foster an inclusive and enabling environment where women can thrivePhilip Nieman, GM of Kellanova SA
“Equity, diversity and inclusion is at the heart of our strategy at Kellanova SA,” says GM Philip Nieman.
“The company believes women's empowerment extends beyond parity to creating opportunities for growth and removing barriers to foster an inclusive and enabling environment where women can thrive. The Mother’s Rooms facility in the Springs manufacturing plant is a step forward in that direction.
“We have been on a progressive journey to increase women’s representation in our workforce, and I am pleased that today, women represent 41% of our total workforce, with 52% of women in managerial roles.”
Through initiatives such as Women of Kellanova (WOK), one of Kellanova’s Business Employee Resource Groups, the company is creating a culture of inclusion, belonging and allyship, enabling employees to bring their authentic “whole selves” to work and achieve their full potential.
Through WOK, the company has initiated several programmes including “WOK Bloom”, which assists women in the early and middle stages of their careers to develop leadership abilities and accelerate their professional advancement.
In addition, “The Men as Allies” programme promotes inclusion by engaging male leaders and employees in dialogues to bridge existing mindset gaps and contribute to meaningful progress on gender equality.
This article was sponsored by Kellanova SA.