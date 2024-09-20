Kellanova launches Mother’s Rooms to support women returning from maternity leave

The new facility provides a supportive environment for employees returning from maternity leave by offering private spaces where breastfeeding mothers can pump and store milk.

The facility includes educational resources on breakfast feeding, a kitchenette fitted with a steriliser, microwave and sink for cleaning and sanitising pump parts and bottles, and a coffee station offering lactation biscuits.

Two private rooms are available, featuring comfortable seating, proper lighting and space for pumping necessities as well as complimentary nursing pads and nipple creams.

Kellanova has also allocated reserved parking spots near the plant entrance for pregnant employees to reduce the distance they have to walk.