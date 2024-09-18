Companies

Business Day Spotlight

PODCAST | Cloud23’s plan to dominate Salesforce market in Africa

Mudiwa Gavaza talks to Ram Ramakrishnan, founder and CEO of Cloud23

18 September 2024 - 15:28
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Cloud23 specialises in Salesforce and MuleSoft enterprise systems. Picture: 123RF
Cloud23 specialises in Salesforce and MuleSoft enterprise systems. Picture: 123RF

Cloud23’s ambition to dominate the enterprise cloud market in Africa is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ram Ramakrishnan, founder and CEO of Cloud23. 

Cloud23 is an IT consulting firm specialising in Salesforce and MuleSoft enterprise systems.

Listen to the conversation:

The company mainly serves the financial services sector. Clients include Standard Bank SA, Capitec Business Bank, Absa, Stanbic Uganda, Stanbic Kenya, Stanlib Investment Bank, Standard Bank Mauritius and Stanbic Botswana.

According to Ramakrishnan, Cloud23 has achieved remarkable growth, increasing revenue by 80% annually for the past two years, with a growing team of about 175 employees across Africa and Asia.

Ram Ramakrishnan. Founder and CEO of Cloud23. Picture SUPPLIED.
Ram Ramakrishnan. Founder and CEO of Cloud23. Picture SUPPLIED.
Image: SUPPLIED

Salesforce recently acknowledged this growth, giving the firm an award that “recognises partners who saw the most growth in their Salesforce practice over the course of the last fiscal year”.

During the discussion, Ramakrishnan discusses Cloud23’s business model; growth of cloud technology; opportunities associated with Salesforce; and the firm’s efforts to grow in Africa. 

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production. 

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts 

Intel’s chip deal with Amazon boosts confidence

Deal to produce advanced chips for AWS lifts share price
Companies
1 day ago

Banks clock up 20-million digitally active customers

SA’s big banks continue to invest heavily in enhancing their digital offering to customers, PwC report says
Companies
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Credit reviews rise as wealthy FNB clients feel ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
BAIC confident of SA turnaround
Companies / Industrials
3.
Outsurance declares special dividend
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Management changes advance BAT’s sustainability ...
Companies / Industrials
5.
Capitec in push for generative AI use in customer ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.