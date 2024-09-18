PODCAST | Cloud23’s plan to dominate Salesforce market in Africa

Cloud23 specialises in Salesforce and MuleSoft enterprise systems. Picture: 123RF
Cloud23’s ambition to dominate the enterprise cloud market in Africa is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ram Ramakrishnan, founder and CEO of Cloud23.
Cloud23 is an IT consulting firm specialising in Salesforce and MuleSoft enterprise systems.
Listen to the conversation:
The company mainly serves the financial services sector. Clients include Standard Bank SA, Capitec Business Bank, Absa, Stanbic Uganda, Stanbic Kenya, Stanlib Investment Bank, Standard Bank Mauritius and Stanbic Botswana.
According to Ramakrishnan, Cloud23 has achieved remarkable growth, increasing revenue by 80% annually for the past two years, with a growing team of about 175 employees across Africa and Asia.
Ram Ramakrishnan. Founder and CEO of Cloud23. Picture SUPPLIED. Image: SUPPLIED
Salesforce recently acknowledged this growth, giving the firm an award that “recognises partners who saw the most growth in their Salesforce practice over the course of the last fiscal year”.
During the discussion, Ramakrishnan discusses Cloud23’s business model; growth of cloud technology; opportunities associated with Salesforce; and the firm’s efforts to grow in Africa.
Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.
Business Day Spotlight
Image: SUPPLIED
