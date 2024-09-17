Amazon wants workers in-office five days a week in 2025

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy. Picture: BLOOMBERG/DAVID PAUL
San Francisco — Amazon.com will require employees to work at company offices five days a week from the beginning of 2025, toughening a prior three-day mandate.
The change is necessary to “invent, collaborate and be connected”, wrote CEO Andy Jassy in a letter to employees on Monday posted to its website. He said the experience of a three-day mandate “strengthened our conviction about the benefits” of in-office work.
Companies have been allowing many employees to work from home since the pandemic, leaving downtown offices nearly empty in a number of cities such as San Francisco and Seattle. However, some tech firms are beginning to mandate employees to return to their offices two or three days a week.
Amazon has taken a tougher stance than many of its rivals as Covid-19 has become less of a daily threat. Employees have described to Reuters how Amazon has required them to report to, in some cases, distant offices or move to Seattle to keep their jobs.
And some employees who were consistently out of compliance with the existing three-day mandate were told they were “voluntarily resigning”, and were locked out of Amazon’s systems. A spokesperson for Amazon did not immediately respond to say whether the new mandate would be as stringent, nor did an employee Q&A shared with Reuters on Monday make it clear.
The mandate has been deeply unpopular among a vocal group of employees who have said working from home is both effective and saves time and money for commuting. In May 2023, workers at Amazon’s Seattle headquarters staged a walkout protesting changes to the e-commerce giant’s climate policy, layoffs and a return-to-office mandate.
As part of an organisational restructuring, Amazon is looking to increase the ratio of individual contributors to managers by at least 15% by the end of the first quarter of 2025. In the Q&A, Amazon said “some organisations may identify roles that are no longer required” without giving additional details.
Amazon is also eliminating an earlier programme gave workers the option to work from anywhere for four months a year, according to the Q&A.
Amazon wants workers in-office five days a week in 2025
CEO Andy Jassy says change is necessary to ‘invent, collaborate and be connected’
