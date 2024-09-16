PODCAST | The Hive Group looks for data-driven growth in Africa

Local currency set for fourth consecutive day of gains as investors await local and US rate decisions
The difference between a founder’s mindset and a CEO’s mindset lies in their approach, focus and responsibilities
Nobuhle Nkabane aims to relieve pressure on NSFAS and tertiary education institutions
Public works minister Dean Macpherson says previous ministers and deputies have left properties in an awful condition
Among her previous roles, Dube was chief negotiator for the SA government in climate change negotiations under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change
At core of macroeconomic trajectory is improved living conditions for all
Host Evan Pickworth interviews Carlyn Frittelli Davies and Mansoor Parker from ENS
Price rise is the second in two weeks
Three-match series starts in Sharjah on Wednesday
Artist residencies could become interdisciplinary change incubators with the potential to imagine new futures
An effort to increase the use of data and market insights into businesses in Africa is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Yaw Dwomoh, CEO of The Hive Group.
Hive specialises in data and insights that businesses can use to understand markets and customers better, with the intention of maximising opportunities to grow revenues.
Data analytics is a booming business. Amid the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), the global data analytics market is now valued at more than $61bn and is expected to top $580bn by 2033.
According to Dwomoh, studies indicate that companies that use local market expertise can experience a 30% increase in penetration and consumer engagement.
Join the discussion:
This highlights how important it is to combine data analytics of the available information with local insights to deliver brand value, he says.
In the discussion Dwomoh outlines Hive’s business model; the importance of data and market insights for enterprises; challenges in acquiring relevant data in Africa; and Hive’s efforts to grow in SA.
Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST | The Hive Group looks for data-driven growth in Africa
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Yaw Dwomoh, CEO of The Hive Group
An effort to increase the use of data and market insights into businesses in Africa is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Yaw Dwomoh, CEO of The Hive Group.
Hive specialises in data and insights that businesses can use to understand markets and customers better, with the intention of maximising opportunities to grow revenues.
Data analytics is a booming business. Amid the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), the global data analytics market is now valued at more than $61bn and is expected to top $580bn by 2033.
According to Dwomoh, studies indicate that companies that use local market expertise can experience a 30% increase in penetration and consumer engagement.
Join the discussion:
This highlights how important it is to combine data analytics of the available information with local insights to deliver brand value, he says.
In the discussion Dwomoh outlines Hive’s business model; the importance of data and market insights for enterprises; challenges in acquiring relevant data in Africa; and Hive’s efforts to grow in SA.
Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.
MORE PODCASTS:
PODCAST | The fight to reduce physical cash in SA wages on
PODCAST | COOi Studios push for local tech dominance
PODCAST | Everyday items prove popular for Amazon in SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.