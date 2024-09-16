Companies

PODCAST | The Hive Group looks for data-driven growth in Africa

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Yaw Dwomoh, CEO of The Hive Group

16 September 2024 - 16:00
Yaw Dwomoh, CEO of The Hive Group. Picture SUPPLIED.
Yaw Dwomoh, CEO of The Hive Group. Picture SUPPLIED.

An effort to increase the use of data and market insights into businesses in Africa is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. 

Hive specialises in data and insights that businesses can use to understand markets and customers better, with the intention of maximising opportunities to grow revenues. 

Data analytics is a booming business. Amid the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), the global data analytics market is now valued at more than $61bn and is expected to top $580bn by 2033. 

According to Dwomoh, studies indicate that companies that use local market expertise can experience a 30% increase in penetration and consumer engagement.

Join the discussion: 

This highlights how important it is to combine data analytics of the available information with local insights to deliver brand value, he says. 

In the discussion Dwomoh outlines Hive’s business model; the importance of data and market insights for enterprises; challenges in acquiring relevant data in Africa; and Hive’s efforts to grow in SA. 

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production. 

