Vukile Property acquires retail portfolio in Portugal
The Portuguese retail market is well-supported by customers with a strong shopping centre culture
09 September 2024 - 13:42
Property group Vukile is entering the Portuguese market with the acquisition of a retail portfolio valued at €176.5m (R3.5bn).
The acquisition, made through its 99.5% held subsidiary Castellana Properties, “marks a strategic move to expand its footprint in the country”, the company said in a statement on Monday...
