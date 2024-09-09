Robert Koen. MD of Sub-Saharan Africa at Amazon. Picture: SUPPLIED.
The focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight is the progress that Amazon has made since it launched in May.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Robert Koen, MD of Amazon Sub-Saharan Africa.
Amazon officially launched its SA unit, Amazon.co.za, in May, marking a pivotal moment for the country’s e-commerce sector and launching an onslaught against major retailers in the R1.3-trillion market.
Koen says that everyday consumable items have proven to be popular on the US company’s site in SA.
“We’ve had some really good feedback on our everyday essentials, which we launch recently. This is just a collection of basic consumer products — toothpaste, fire lighters, washing powder, dishwashing tablets,” he says.
“Currently, we offer free delivery on anything within that collection, so you can order a tube of toothpaste and get it delivered for free to your home. Customers love that. There are a lot of those consumable products which are being ordered off the store.”
The Amazon executive discusses the company’s performance since the launch; trends in consumer spending; what is proving popular; and the effort to increase the range of items available for purchase.
Koen says Amazon’s bookstore is popular, along with new recommendation features that track customers’ habits and list suggested purchases based on them. Additionally, the company keeps adding new product lines to its local catalogue, including luggage and pet products.
Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.
BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST | Everyday items prove popular for Amazon in SA
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Robert Koen, MD of Amazon Sub-Saharan Africa
