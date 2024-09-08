Capitalworks lifts Quantum Foods stake ahead of special meeting
The announcement comes just days before a crucial shareholders meeting on Wednesday
08 September 2024 - 13:11
Capitalworks Group has increased its stake in Quantum Foods to 11.44%, a move announced just days before a highly anticipated special shareholders meeting.
Quantum said on Friday that Capitalworks and its related party Crown Chickens held a significant collective beneficial interest in Quantum Foods’ total issued ordinary shares...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.