Sandy Rheeder. Mukuru’s Chief Information Officer. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Mukuru’s ongoing efforts to push financial inclusion through technology is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Sandy Rheeder, Mukuru’s chief information officer (CIO).
Rheeder, who has been leading Mukuru’s technology effort since 2019, outlines the company’s ongoing push to win in Africa’s competitive money transfer market, digital investment and the evolving place of women in the sector.
Mukuru is a financial technology (fintech) platform in Southern Africa that specialises in cross-border payments and remittances. It has a customer base of more than 13-million across 50 countries in Africa, Asia and Europe.
Join the discussion:
Rheeder highlights that technology has traditionally been a male-dominated industry, lauding Mukuru’s strides in women empowerment, as evidenced by its own workforce, 28% of its technology team comprising female staff.
Through the discussion, Rheeder highlights Mukuru’s business model; gaining market share in African payments; the company’s technology investment and the effort to empower more women.
She takes us down memory lane, explaining her own journey in the sector and what it takes for women in 2024 to make their mark in the industry.
• Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.
BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST | Mukuru’s strategy to extend technology lead in payments
Business Day Spotlight speaks to Sandy Rheeder, Mukuru’s chief information officer
Mukuru’s ongoing efforts to push financial inclusion through technology is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Sandy Rheeder, Mukuru’s chief information officer (CIO).
Rheeder, who has been leading Mukuru’s technology effort since 2019, outlines the company’s ongoing push to win in Africa’s competitive money transfer market, digital investment and the evolving place of women in the sector.
Mukuru is a financial technology (fintech) platform in Southern Africa that specialises in cross-border payments and remittances. It has a customer base of more than 13-million across 50 countries in Africa, Asia and Europe.
Join the discussion:
Rheeder highlights that technology has traditionally been a male-dominated industry, lauding Mukuru’s strides in women empowerment, as evidenced by its own workforce, 28% of its technology team comprising female staff.
Through the discussion, Rheeder highlights Mukuru’s business model; gaining market share in African payments; the company’s technology investment and the effort to empower more women.
She takes us down memory lane, explaining her own journey in the sector and what it takes for women in 2024 to make their mark in the industry.
• Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts
MORE PODCASTS:
PODCAST | KWV’s plan to drive growth in brandy
PODCAST | Closing the gap between green businesses and the growth finance
PODCAST | The economic reality of professional sport in SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.