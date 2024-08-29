Nvidia’s forecast weighs on zeal for chip stocks

A smartphone with a displayed Nvidia logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this file illustration. Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
San Francisco/New York — Nvidia dragged AI-linked chip stocks lower on Thursday after its forecasts disappointed investors who had been hoping it would fuel fresh gains in the companies that have been some of Wall Street’s best performers this year.
Nvidia dropped 4.5% in premarket trading and was on track to lose about $150bn in stock market value after it forecast third-quarter gross margins that could miss market estimates and revenue that was largely in line.
Shares of other chip firms Broadcom, Advanced Micro Devices, Arm and Micron were down 1.6%-2%. US-listed shares of TSMC, Nvidia’s chip manufacturing partner, were also 2% lower.
TSMC’s shares on the Taiwan bourse also closed lower as Asian tech stocks tracked weakness in Nvidia, with South Korea’s Kospi index falling to a two-week low.
The decline in Nvidia was so far well short of the 11% price swing the options market had priced for the shares, according to data from options analytics firm Orats.
Surging demand for its AI chips helped Nvidia crush consensus analyst estimates for several quarters, a trend that led investors to expect the company to exceed forecasts by increasingly higher margins.
Nvidia’s soft forecasts overshadowed a beat on second-quarter revenue and adjusted earnings as well as the unveiling of a $50bn share buyback.
“They beat but this was just one of those situations in which expectations were so high. I don’t know that they could have had a good enough number for people to be happy,” said JJ Kinahan, CEO of IG North America and president of online broker Tastytrade.
Employment report
The lacklustre response to Nvidia’s earnings report could help set the tone for market sentiment heading into what is historically a volatile time of the year. The S&P 500 has fallen in September by an average of 0.8% since World War 2, the worst performance of any month, according to CFRA data.
Investors are also watching next week’s US employment report for signs on whether the labour market weakness that roiled stocks in early August has dissipated.
Optimism about AI technology, in part due to Nvidia’s explosive growth, has fuelled gains on Wall Street in the past year.
However, confidence in that rally has wavered in recent weeks after an earnings season that caused investors to punish shares of tech companies the results of which failed to justify rich valuations.
Investors have also become concerned about increases in already hefty spending by Microsoft, Alphabet and other major players in the race to dominate emerging AI technology. Microsoft and Alphabet’s stocks remain down since their reports last month.
Nvidia forecast revenue of $32.5bn, plus or minus 2%, for its fiscal third quarter, compared with analysts’ average estimate of $31.8bn, according to LSEG data. That revenue forecast implies 80% growth from the year-ago quarter.
The Santa Clara, California-based company expects adjusted gross margin of 75%, plus or minus 50 basis points, in the third quarter. Analysts on average forecast gross margin to be 75.5%, according to LSEG data.
Nvidia’s stock dropped 2.1% in Wednesday’s session, ahead of its report. It remains up about 150% so far in 2024, making it the biggest winner in Wall Street’s AI rally.
Nvidia’s stock was valued at 36 times earnings ahead of its quarterly report, inexpensive compared with its average of 41 over the past five years. The S&P 500 is trading at 21 times expected earnings, compared with a five-year average of 18.
Nvidia’s forecast weighs on zeal for chip stocks
The tech company predicted third-quarter gross margins that could miss market estimates and revenue that was largely in line
San Francisco/New York — Nvidia dragged AI-linked chip stocks lower on Thursday after its forecasts disappointed investors who had been hoping it would fuel fresh gains in the companies that have been some of Wall Street’s best performers this year.
Nvidia dropped 4.5% in premarket trading and was on track to lose about $150bn in stock market value after it forecast third-quarter gross margins that could miss market estimates and revenue that was largely in line.
Shares of other chip firms Broadcom, Advanced Micro Devices, Arm and Micron were down 1.6%-2%. US-listed shares of TSMC, Nvidia’s chip manufacturing partner, were also 2% lower.
TSMC’s shares on the Taiwan bourse also closed lower as Asian tech stocks tracked weakness in Nvidia, with South Korea’s Kospi index falling to a two-week low.
The decline in Nvidia was so far well short of the 11% price swing the options market had priced for the shares, according to data from options analytics firm Orats.
Surging demand for its AI chips helped Nvidia crush consensus analyst estimates for several quarters, a trend that led investors to expect the company to exceed forecasts by increasingly higher margins.
Nvidia’s soft forecasts overshadowed a beat on second-quarter revenue and adjusted earnings as well as the unveiling of a $50bn share buyback.
“They beat but this was just one of those situations in which expectations were so high. I don’t know that they could have had a good enough number for people to be happy,” said JJ Kinahan, CEO of IG North America and president of online broker Tastytrade.
Employment report
The lacklustre response to Nvidia’s earnings report could help set the tone for market sentiment heading into what is historically a volatile time of the year. The S&P 500 has fallen in September by an average of 0.8% since World War 2, the worst performance of any month, according to CFRA data.
Investors are also watching next week’s US employment report for signs on whether the labour market weakness that roiled stocks in early August has dissipated.
Optimism about AI technology, in part due to Nvidia’s explosive growth, has fuelled gains on Wall Street in the past year.
However, confidence in that rally has wavered in recent weeks after an earnings season that caused investors to punish shares of tech companies the results of which failed to justify rich valuations.
Investors have also become concerned about increases in already hefty spending by Microsoft, Alphabet and other major players in the race to dominate emerging AI technology. Microsoft and Alphabet’s stocks remain down since their reports last month.
Nvidia forecast revenue of $32.5bn, plus or minus 2%, for its fiscal third quarter, compared with analysts’ average estimate of $31.8bn, according to LSEG data. That revenue forecast implies 80% growth from the year-ago quarter.
The Santa Clara, California-based company expects adjusted gross margin of 75%, plus or minus 50 basis points, in the third quarter. Analysts on average forecast gross margin to be 75.5%, according to LSEG data.
Nvidia’s stock dropped 2.1% in Wednesday’s session, ahead of its report. It remains up about 150% so far in 2024, making it the biggest winner in Wall Street’s AI rally.
Nvidia’s stock was valued at 36 times earnings ahead of its quarterly report, inexpensive compared with its average of 41 over the past five years. The S&P 500 is trading at 21 times expected earnings, compared with a five-year average of 18.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
MARKET WRAP: JSE firms, with focus on Nvidia results
Nvidia shares fall as outlook fails to impress growth-hungry investors
JSE firmer as focus shifts to Nvidia results
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.