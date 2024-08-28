Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway surpasses $1-trillion market value

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett in Omaha, Nebraska, the US, May 3 2015. Picture: REUTERS/RICK WILKING
New York —The market value of Berkshire Hathaway surpassed $1-trillion on Wednesday, reflecting investor confidence in the conglomerate that Warren Buffett built over nearly six decades into what many consider a proxy for the American economy.
Berkshire joined six other US companies, all in or tied with the technology sector, above $1-trillion: Apple, Nvidia, Microsoft, Google parent Alphabet, Amazon.com and Facebook parent Meta Platforms.
In Wednesday trading, Berkshire’s class A shares rose as much as 1.2% to just below $700,000. The more plentiful class B shares trade for about 1/1,500th as much.
Buffett, who turns 94 on Friday, has run Omaha, Nebraska-based Berkshire since 1965.
He transformed it from a failing textile company into a colossus with dozens of old-economy businesses such as Geico car insurance, the BNSF railroad, Berkshire Hathaway Energy, Brooks running shoes, Dairy Queen ice cream, Ginsu knives and the World Book, a print publisher of encyclopedias.
The operating businesses generated $22.8bn of profit in the year’s first half, up 26% from 2023.
Berkshire also has a huge stock portfolio even after selling tens of billions of dollars of Apple and Bank of America, its largest and until recently its second-largest stock holdings, in 2024.
The sales are a major reason Berkshire’s cash hoard, mainly in US treasury bills, soared to $276.9bn as of June 30.
“Buffett built Berkshire in a systematic, relatively low-risk manner,” said Steve Check, president of Check Capital Management in Costa Mesa, California, which invests one-third of its $2bn of assets in Berkshire stock and options. “As a huge conglomerate it will always have parts doing well.”
The $1-trillion valuation is based on Berkshire’s 553,234 class A and 1,325,192,508 class B shares outstanding as of July 23. Berkshire has slowed its stock repurchases this year.
When the market value hit $1-trillion, Berkshire shares had gained more than 5,600,000% since the year Buffett took over.
That’s about 20% annually, nearly double the annualised gain in the Standard & Poor’s 500 including dividends.
Through Tuesday, Berkshire was up 27% this year, while the S&P 500 excluding dividends was up 18%.
Buffett still owns more than 14% of Berkshire despite having donated more than half his shares to charity since 2006.
As of Tuesday his fortune was about $144.9bn, making him the world’s sixth-richest person, Forbes magazine said.
Check said he became a grandfather on August 16, and bought 100 Berkshire class B shares for his grandson Zealand that day.
“Investors should certainly not jump in because the market cap hit $1-trillion, and the stock is perhaps as fully priced as it has been since before the 2008 financial crisis,” he said. “It is a good investment for someone with a 10-year horizon.”
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway surpasses $1-trillion market value
Berkshire joins six other US companies, all in or tied with the technology sector, with market value above $1-trillion
New York —The market value of Berkshire Hathaway surpassed $1-trillion on Wednesday, reflecting investor confidence in the conglomerate that Warren Buffett built over nearly six decades into what many consider a proxy for the American economy.
Berkshire joined six other US companies, all in or tied with the technology sector, above $1-trillion: Apple, Nvidia, Microsoft, Google parent Alphabet, Amazon.com and Facebook parent Meta Platforms.
In Wednesday trading, Berkshire’s class A shares rose as much as 1.2% to just below $700,000. The more plentiful class B shares trade for about 1/1,500th as much.
Buffett, who turns 94 on Friday, has run Omaha, Nebraska-based Berkshire since 1965.
He transformed it from a failing textile company into a colossus with dozens of old-economy businesses such as Geico car insurance, the BNSF railroad, Berkshire Hathaway Energy, Brooks running shoes, Dairy Queen ice cream, Ginsu knives and the World Book, a print publisher of encyclopedias.
The operating businesses generated $22.8bn of profit in the year’s first half, up 26% from 2023.
Berkshire also has a huge stock portfolio even after selling tens of billions of dollars of Apple and Bank of America, its largest and until recently its second-largest stock holdings, in 2024.
The sales are a major reason Berkshire’s cash hoard, mainly in US treasury bills, soared to $276.9bn as of June 30.
“Buffett built Berkshire in a systematic, relatively low-risk manner,” said Steve Check, president of Check Capital Management in Costa Mesa, California, which invests one-third of its $2bn of assets in Berkshire stock and options. “As a huge conglomerate it will always have parts doing well.”
The $1-trillion valuation is based on Berkshire’s 553,234 class A and 1,325,192,508 class B shares outstanding as of July 23. Berkshire has slowed its stock repurchases this year.
When the market value hit $1-trillion, Berkshire shares had gained more than 5,600,000% since the year Buffett took over.
That’s about 20% annually, nearly double the annualised gain in the Standard & Poor’s 500 including dividends.
Through Tuesday, Berkshire was up 27% this year, while the S&P 500 excluding dividends was up 18%.
Buffett still owns more than 14% of Berkshire despite having donated more than half his shares to charity since 2006.
As of Tuesday his fortune was about $144.9bn, making him the world’s sixth-richest person, Forbes magazine said.
Check said he became a grandfather on August 16, and bought 100 Berkshire class B shares for his grandson Zealand that day.
“Investors should certainly not jump in because the market cap hit $1-trillion, and the stock is perhaps as fully priced as it has been since before the 2008 financial crisis,” he said. “It is a good investment for someone with a 10-year horizon.”
Reuters
Apple, Nvidia among top tech stocks set to shed combined $1-trillion
‘Defensive’ Berkshire halves Apple stake as it boosts cash to $277bn
MICHAEL AVERY: The worm in Apple Intelligence as AI poisons market sentiment
Warren Buffett assures Berkshire shareholders over successors
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Nvidia Q2 sales likely to double, but even a slight miss may hurt shares
Amazon’s market value breaches $2-trillion for the first time
Nvidia eclipses Microsoft as world’s most valuable company amid AI boom
Ninety One’s assets under management breach R3-trillion mark
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.