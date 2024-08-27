Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Oceana gives Brimstone’s interim performance a boost

Business Day TV speaks to Brimstone CEO Mustaq Brey

27 August 2024 - 20:17
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Brimstone CEO Mustaq Brey. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Brimstone CEO Mustaq Brey. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

A good showing from Oceana gave Brimstone’s half-year performance a boost, with the firm’s headline earnings per share more than doubling during the period. Business Day TV spoke to Brimstone CEO Mustaq Brey for more insight.

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
High court blasts FNB after it tries to sue dead ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Steinhoff 2.0 takes Reserve Bank to court
Companies
3.
Capitec flags surge in sports betting
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Gold Fields appoints Phillip Murnane as new CFO
Companies / Mining
5.
Golden year for Harmony as CEO basks in profit ...
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.