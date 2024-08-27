Jubilee secures private power purchase agreement in Zambia
27 August 2024 - 14:54
Jubilee Metals has announced the signing of a three-year renewable power purchase agreement with Lunsemfwa Hydro Power, an independent hydro and solar power producer in Zambia.
The diversified metals producer, with operations in SA and Zambia, said the agreement would ensure a reliable and continuous power supply for the company’s Roan and Sable operations, addressing existing power shortages. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.