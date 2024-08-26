Steinhoff 2.0 takes Reserve Bank to court
Central bank blocks R9bn repayment to foreign creditors
26 August 2024 - 05:00
Ibex Group, formerly Steinhoff, has taken the SA Reserve Bank to court after the Bank reneged on its approval to allow R9bn of funds to be used to repay foreign creditors who agreed to extend the maturity of their loans to the company.
This helped prevent an uncontrolled liquidation and the loss of up to 50,000 jobs in SA after Steinhoff crashed in 2017...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.