Stadio hits 50,000-student milestone
Private education provider's headline earnings per share up 20% at the half-way stage
26 August 2024 - 19:36
Stadio has achieved significant operational expansion in the past six months, with enrolment numbers up 10% at 47,024 students in the first semester.
And this month the private education provider passed the milestone of having 50,000 students enrolled across its three registered private higher education institutions, with numbers increasing to 50,435 from 46,912 in August 2023...
