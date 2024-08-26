China’s robot summit shines a light on changing face of humanoids

A visitor holds a mobile phone as a UBTECH humanoid robot demonstrates its applications on a factory assembly line at the World Robot Conference in Beijing, China, on August 21 2024. Picture: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO
Beijing — As China seeks to race ahead in humanoid robot development, its supply chains showcased cheaper and innovative parts at the world robot conference in Beijing, but some executives warn the industry has yet to improve product reliability.
Wisson Technology (Shenzhen), known for its flexible robotic manipulators, does not depend on motors and reducers — transmission devices commonly used in robotics — but instead uses 3D-printed plastics and relies on pneumatic artificial muscles to power its robots.
This less expensive form of production allowed it to price its flexible arms at about one-tenth that of traditional robotic arms, said Cao Wei, an investor in Wisson through venture capital firm Lanchi Ventures, in which he is a partner.
Pliable technology will usher in robotic arms at a cost of about 10,000 yuan ($1,404), Wisson said on its website.
“(Wisson’s) pliable arms could be used in humanoids,” said Cao, adding that the company has already provided samples to overseas companies that make humanoid robots, without elaborating.
Yi Gang, founder of Shanghai-based Ti5 Robot, a company specialising in integrated joints, highlighted some of the problems he sees in the robotics supply chain.
“The whole supply chain still needs to address issues with product reliability,” said Yi, adding that due to defect rates, his company could make products in volumes of only up to 1,000.
Harmonic gear, which referred to machinery that played a key role in motion-control, was a key issue, he said.
China’s robotics effort is backed by President Xi Jinping’s policy of developing “new productive forces” in technology — a point made in brochures for last week’s event.
Across China, the world’s largest market for industrial robots, the increasingly sophisticated technology is changing the face of traditional industries such as manufacturing, cars, agriculture, education, health and home services.
Gao Jiyang, previously an executive director at Chinese autonomous driving start-up Momenta before founding Galaxea AI, a start-up focused on robot hardware and embodied AI, said the ramp-up in smart driving was leading to advances in robotics.
“Autonomous driving means AI-plus cars, which are also a type of robot,” Gao said.
As the conference wrapped up on Sunday, Premier Li Qiang said it was crucial to implement Xi’s guidelines on the importance of the robot industry.
“The robot industry has broad prospects and huge market potential,” Li said, according to China’s official Xinhua news agency.
Describing robots as an “important yardstick for technical innovation and high-end manufacturing strength”, Li called for efforts to maintain supply chain stability and progress on the international stage.
“It is necessary ... to promote the expansion and popularisation of robots in various fields such as industry, agriculture and service industry,” he said.
China’s robot summit shines a light on changing face of humanoids
Increasingly sophisticated technology is transforming industries, including manufacturing, agriculture and education
Beijing — As China seeks to race ahead in humanoid robot development, its supply chains showcased cheaper and innovative parts at the world robot conference in Beijing, but some executives warn the industry has yet to improve product reliability.
Wisson Technology (Shenzhen), known for its flexible robotic manipulators, does not depend on motors and reducers — transmission devices commonly used in robotics — but instead uses 3D-printed plastics and relies on pneumatic artificial muscles to power its robots.
This less expensive form of production allowed it to price its flexible arms at about one-tenth that of traditional robotic arms, said Cao Wei, an investor in Wisson through venture capital firm Lanchi Ventures, in which he is a partner.
Pliable technology will usher in robotic arms at a cost of about 10,000 yuan ($1,404), Wisson said on its website.
“(Wisson’s) pliable arms could be used in humanoids,” said Cao, adding that the company has already provided samples to overseas companies that make humanoid robots, without elaborating.
Yi Gang, founder of Shanghai-based Ti5 Robot, a company specialising in integrated joints, highlighted some of the problems he sees in the robotics supply chain.
“The whole supply chain still needs to address issues with product reliability,” said Yi, adding that due to defect rates, his company could make products in volumes of only up to 1,000.
Harmonic gear, which referred to machinery that played a key role in motion-control, was a key issue, he said.
China’s robotics effort is backed by President Xi Jinping’s policy of developing “new productive forces” in technology — a point made in brochures for last week’s event.
Across China, the world’s largest market for industrial robots, the increasingly sophisticated technology is changing the face of traditional industries such as manufacturing, cars, agriculture, education, health and home services.
Gao Jiyang, previously an executive director at Chinese autonomous driving start-up Momenta before founding Galaxea AI, a start-up focused on robot hardware and embodied AI, said the ramp-up in smart driving was leading to advances in robotics.
“Autonomous driving means AI-plus cars, which are also a type of robot,” Gao said.
As the conference wrapped up on Sunday, Premier Li Qiang said it was crucial to implement Xi’s guidelines on the importance of the robot industry.
“The robot industry has broad prospects and huge market potential,” Li said, according to China’s official Xinhua news agency.
Describing robots as an “important yardstick for technical innovation and high-end manufacturing strength”, Li called for efforts to maintain supply chain stability and progress on the international stage.
“It is necessary ... to promote the expansion and popularisation of robots in various fields such as industry, agriculture and service industry,” he said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.