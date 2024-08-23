Q&A: WeBuyCars remains resilient amid tough times for consumers
SA is some way from fully adopting EVs due to several key challenges
23 August 2024 - 05:00
WeBuyCars has gone quickly from a small start-up to a leader in the second-hand vehicle industry. It went from selling 1,400 vehicles a month in 2017, to more than 13,000 now. The company’s share price has also soared more than 43 since April 11, when it debuted on the JSE.
The ride has, however, not always been an easy one, with the company facing its fair share of obstacles. Before its unbundling from Transaction Capital, WeBuyCars was weighed down by the holding company’s poor performance, making it more difficult to attract investors...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.