Companies

BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT

PODCAST | MTN boss outlines strategy for growth and AI

Business Day Spotlight speaks to MTN group CEO Ralph Mupita

23 August 2024 - 11:55
by Mudiwa Gavaza
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
MTN Group CEO Ralph Mupita. Picture: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA
MTN Group CEO Ralph Mupita. Picture: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA

MTN strategy for growth, weathering economic challenges and making the most of AI is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ralph Mupita, group CEO at MTN. 

Mupita says he is happy with progress made under the group’s ongoing strategy, dubbed “Ambition 2025”, premised on reducing debt, exiting operations in the Middle East and growing new business areas. 

He says the group was encouraged by the strong operational performance in other key markets in the first half of the 2024 financial. MTN SA, which completed its network resilience plan in the period, demonstrated encouraging progress in key areas of the business. This helped to drive some acceleration in overall service revenue.

Admittedly, Nigeria — the group’s largest operation — remains a sore point, owing to ongoing economic upheaval. The company is pressing ahead with the initiatives outlined to restore its profitability and balance sheet profile, particularly in resolving its negative equity position in the West African nation.

Join the discussion: 

Mupita also outlines how MTN is looking to position itself around the theme of artificial intelligence (AI). 

He says AI is currently better suited to helping telecoms operators to improve their efficiency and deliver a better service to customers as opposed to creating platforms akin to OpenAI’a ChatGPT or Google’s Gemini, which require billions in upfront investment. 

Through the discussion Mupita highlights the group’s performance over five years; plans for growth; challenges in the sector; opportunity; and thoughts around AI use in telecoms. 

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production. 

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts 

MORE PODCASTS:

PODCAST | Wavemaker’s push to get brand ahead with data

Tammy Wilson-Schultz, chief strategy officer at Wavemaker SA, joins host Mudiwa Gavaza
Companies
1 day ago

PODCAST | Jorge Mendes outlines Cell C’s rebrand and strategy

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Jorge Mendes, CEO at Cell C
Companies
3 days ago

PODCAST | This is what Momentum expects of the economy

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Sanisha Packirisamy, chief economist at Momentum Investments Group
Economy
6 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Sasol sets aside R3bn in fight with Sars
Companies / Energy
2.
Toyota SA boosts local manufacturing with R1.1bn ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
3.
Capitec’s rocketing market cap puts Standard ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Tribunal approves Capitec acquisition of ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye secures R1.8bn via gold prepayment deal
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.