PODCAST | Wavemaker’s push to get brand ahead with data

Tammy Wilson-Schultz, chief strategy officer at Wavemaker SA, joins host Mudiwa Gavaza

21 August 2024 - 16:24
Tammy Wilson-Shultz. Picture: SUPPLIED
Tammy Wilson-Shultz. Picture: SUPPLIED

The use of data to to improve customer service and increase sales is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Tammy Wilson-Schultz, chief strategy officer at Wavemaker SA. The company is part of GroupM, WPP’s global media investment management company. 

Among a host of services, the company specialises in diagnostic tools designed to provide businesses with “actionable insights into their performance throughout the customer purchase journey”

Join the discussion:

Wavemaker’s global clients include Colgate-Palmolive, BMW and Netflix. Locally, the list has included Tiger Brands, Pick n Pay and Curro

According to Wilson-Schultz, companies are continually looking for ways to refine their strategies and improve their engagement across a multi-faceted consumer journey. Being able to access real-time, data-driven insights on a brand’s performance is a powerful enabler for making more informed decisions to drive growth and gain a much-needed competitive advantage.

Wilson-Schultz highlights Wavemaker’s business model; the trend of data led customer engagement; strategies used to boost engagement and sales for companies; and how the company has positioned itself locally. 

The company recently launched its CX Journey solution in SA. 

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production. 

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts 

Companies
