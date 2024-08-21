Curro on track to meet its R700m capex plans
The education group is investing heavily in capital projects to expand its operations, having already spent R306m in 2024
21 August 2024 - 09:23
Private education group Curro plans to invest up to R700m in new capital projects by the end of 2024, having already spent R306m by midyear, as the group tries to capitalise on growing demand for high school tuition.
Curro reported strong interim financial results for the six months ended June, with headline earnings per share (HEPS) at 40.2c, up 16.2% from one year prior. Ebitda also increased 10.4% to R625m for the period. ..
