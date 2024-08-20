Jorge Mendes. CEO at Cell C at the company recent rebranding event. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Cell C’s move to refresh its brand imageis the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Jorge Mendes, CEO atCell C.
Last week, SA’s fourth largest mobile operator unveiled a new brand identity which incorporates a refreshed logo and new musical jingle, among a host of items.
Beyond the visual and stylist element, Cell C is looking to shift negative perceptions that had been driven by poor network quality. The company’s network partnerships have vastly expanded Cell C’s coverage, improving access from 5,500 base stations to about 28,000 across SA.
In addition, the Johannesburg-based company has sought to address liquidity challenges and will be looking to bring more services to market.
The discussion highlights Cell C’s rebranding; how the mobile operator is looking to position itself in the market; plans to better compete; the value and perception of its brand; and an outlook for the mobile provider going forward.
PODCAST | Jorge Mendes outlines Cell C's rebrand and strategy
