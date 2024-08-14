AdvTech to report higher interim earnings
Basic headline earnings per share are expected to be 13%-18% higher
14 August 2024 - 09:25
Private education group AdvTech expects earnings to rise as much as 18% at the halfway stage of the financial year.
Basic normalised earnings per share and basic headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months ended June are expected to be 13%-18% higher, or between 95.3c and 99.5c, the group said in a statement on Wednesday...
