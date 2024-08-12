Companies

BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT

PODCAST | Standard Banks’s technology talent strategy

Business Day Spotlight speaks to Gerald Perumal, head of strategy and enablement for Standard Bank’s technology division

12 August 2024 - 15:37
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/DMITRIY SHIRONOSOY
Picture: 123RF/DMITRIY SHIRONOSOY

Standard Banks’s technology talent investment is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Gerald Perumal, head of strategy and enablement for Standard Bank’s technology division. 

The bank recently hosted its annual UniHack hackathon event in Cape Town in July.

A hackathon is a collaborative event, typically lasting anywhere from a few hours to several days, where individuals or teams come together to rapidly develop a solution to a specific problem or challenge.

Perumal outlines the strategic value of holding such events as a way to get talent into the group straight out of university. In a market where technology talent is commanding a large premium, Standard Bank uses such platforms to stay ahead.

Join the discussion:

Each team develops solutions in response to various challenges that are applicable to financial services and broader society. Teams were given two days to develop their solutions, judged upon completion as a proof of concept to judges. 

The group also holds an internal hackathon each year with staff from across the bank. Perumal says these sessions help to drive the bank’s product development strategy and as a way to get ideas from people across various parts of the organisation. 

The banker highlights the place of hackathons in Standard Bank’s talent acquisition and product development strategy; the bank’s current technology investment philosophy; staff retention; and growth of financial technology. 

• Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production. 

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts 

MORE PODCASTS:

PODCAST | Starting up tech investment in Africa

Bongani Sithole, the CEO of 54 Collective, joins host Mudiwa Gavaza
Companies
4 days ago

PODCAST | FNB warns of criminals increasingly exploiting digital wallets

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Chris Boxall, FNB’s head of card transactions and fraud detection
Business
6 days ago

PODCAST | The economics of tokenisation

Business Day Spotlight speaks toy Wiehann Olivier, a partner and fintech and digital asset lead at Forvis Mazars in SA
Business
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Court ruling ends one of SA’s biggest copyright ...
Companies
2.
West’s tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles a ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Tongaat faces JSE delisting after shareholders ...
Companies / Land & Agriculture
4.
Stanlib and JPMorgan executives reflect on ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
New boss Fabricio Bloisi buys stock in bet on ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.