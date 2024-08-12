Court ruling ends one of SA’s biggest copyright cases
Manufacturer estimates it lost R180m from a former employee’s copyright infringement and unlawful competition
12 August 2024 - 05:00
After a seven-year legal battle, the Western Cape High Court has ruled in favour of Technical Systems, declaring the company’s former employee was guilty of copyright infringement and unlawful competition.
Technical Systems is a leading SA exporter of poultry feed conveyors, supplying about 40% to 50% of the world market...
