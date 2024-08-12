Aveng expects to return to profit
Operating conditions have improved for the group’s infrastructure and building segments
12 August 2024 - 11:20
Aveng expects to rebound from disappointing 2023 results, as operating conditions improve for the group’s infrastructure and building segments.
The JSE-listed contractor said in a statement on Monday that it expected to report profits in both earnings per share (EPS) and headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year to end-June compared with losses of 82.4 Australian cents and 61.6c, respectively, in the previous period. ..
