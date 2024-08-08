Bongani Sithole, CEO of 54 Collective (formerly Founders Factory Africa). Picture: SUPPLIED.
A push to expand start-up investment in Africa is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Bongani Sithole, CEO of 54 Collective.
54 Collective, formerly Founders Factory Africa, is a local venture capital firm with more than R2bn in capital and looking to invest in African start-ups. Sithole, a start-up founder himself, says the firm’s name change reflects its “pan-African vision and goal to help entrepreneurs grow their businesses to serve all 54 African countries”.
Join the discussion:
To make this happen, Egypt will be added to its list of bases, through which it aims to service the whole continent. Until recently, the firm had primarily operated out of SA, Kenya and Nigeria.
The venture capitalist highlights 54 Collective’s rebranding; strategy for investing in African start-ups; the state of venture capital investment on the continent; and the influence of high interest rates on start-up funding.
Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.
PODCAST | Starting up tech investment in Africa
Bongani Sithole, the CEO of 54 Collective, joins host Mudiwa Gavaza
