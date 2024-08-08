Companies

BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT

PODCAST | Starting up tech investment in Africa

Bongani Sithole, the CEO of 54 Collective, joins host Mudiwa Gavaza

08 August 2024 - 05:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Bongani Sithole, CEO of 54 Collective (formerly Founders Factory Africa). Picture: SUPPLIED.
Bongani Sithole, CEO of 54 Collective (formerly Founders Factory Africa). Picture: SUPPLIED.

A push to expand start-up investment in Africa is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Bongani Sithole, CEO of 54 Collective. 

54 Collective, formerly Founders Factory Africa, is a local venture capital firm with more than R2bn in capital and looking to invest in African start-ups. Sithole, a start-up founder himself, says the firm’s name change reflects its “pan-African vision and goal to help entrepreneurs grow their businesses to serve all 54 African countries”.

Join the discussion: 

To make this happen, Egypt will be added to its list of bases, through which it aims to service the whole continent. Until recently, the firm had primarily operated out of SA, Kenya and Nigeria. 

The venture capitalist highlights 54 Collective’s rebranding; strategy for investing in African start-ups; the state of venture capital investment on the continent; and the influence of high interest rates on start-up funding. 

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production. 

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts 

MORE PODCASTS:

PODCAST | FNB warns of criminals increasingly exploiting digital wallets

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Chris Boxall, FNB’s head of card transactions and fraud detection
Business
1 day ago

PODCAST | The economics of tokenisation

Business Day Spotlight speaks toy Wiehann Olivier, a partner and fintech and digital asset lead at Forvis Mazars in SA
Business
5 days ago

PODCAST | Continued growth in SA online learning

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Lauren Anderson, co-founder and CEO of Koa Academy.
Business
1 week ago

PODCAST | SA consumer savings in peril

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Babalwa Nonkenge, head of retail investments at Nedbank
Economy
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Gauteng MEC pleads with Kganyago not to leave ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Government’s U-turns caused TotalEnergies’ SA ...
Companies / Energy
3.
‘Remarkable colleague, gentleman and patriot’: ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Reserve Bank slaps Sasfin with a R210m fine
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Date set for showdown between Quantum board and ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.