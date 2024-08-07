JSE profit flat on lower equity trading activity
07 August 2024 - 10:52
The JSE Ltd, the company that operates Africa’s largest stock exchange, has reported flat profits at the halfway stage of the financial year amid lower equity trading activity in a challenging economic environment.
Profit after tax for the six months ended June was little changed at R493m, with revenue up 4.3% to R1.47bn. Operating income was 4.2% higher at R1.54bn...
