Third of carbon credits fail new benchmark test

London — About a third of existing carbon credits have failed to meet criteria for a new standard that aims to serve as the global benchmark for the voluntary carbon market, its board said on Tuesday.
In the voluntary market, companies can buy credits from projects such as wind farms or reforestation schemes across the world and use them to meet their internal carbon-cutting targets. All the credits that fell short of the benchmark in the latest assessment were linked to renewable energy.
Demand for offsets stalled in 2023 after widespread doubts that credits served to reduce emissions.
The Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market (ICVCM), an independent governance body, has sought to address integrity concerns by launching Core Carbon Principle (CCP) standards and is assessing the validity of projects.
The ICVCM said eight renewable power methodologies, which cover about 236-million unretired, or unused, carbon credits, making up 32% of the market, had failed to meet the requirements of its standard on additionality grounds.
Additionality is a measure of whether the project needed revenue from carbon credits sales to go ahead. If the project would have gone ahead regardless, then the argument that it has led emissions to be avoided, and should therefore be credited, is undermined.
Amy Merrill, CEO of the ICVCM said renewable projects could still be part of the voluntary carbon market and that new methodologies could be submitted for consideration.
“There are still places in the world where barriers to deployment mean projects could be additional,” she said in an interview with Reuters.
The price of renewable energy offsets fell by 69% in 2023 to an average of $3.88/metric ton, a report by nonprofit Ecosystems Marketplace said in May.
Analysts have said failure to meet the CCP standard could lead renewable offset prices to fall further in 2024.
“We don’t speculate about the price, we are trying to put an integrity threshold into the market. We have consistently said we don’t expect everything to pass,” Merrill said.
Third of carbon credits fail new benchmark test
All credits that fell short of the benchmark were linked to renewable energy
London — About a third of existing carbon credits have failed to meet criteria for a new standard that aims to serve as the global benchmark for the voluntary carbon market, its board said on Tuesday.
In the voluntary market, companies can buy credits from projects such as wind farms or reforestation schemes across the world and use them to meet their internal carbon-cutting targets. All the credits that fell short of the benchmark in the latest assessment were linked to renewable energy.
Demand for offsets stalled in 2023 after widespread doubts that credits served to reduce emissions.
The Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market (ICVCM), an independent governance body, has sought to address integrity concerns by launching Core Carbon Principle (CCP) standards and is assessing the validity of projects.
The ICVCM said eight renewable power methodologies, which cover about 236-million unretired, or unused, carbon credits, making up 32% of the market, had failed to meet the requirements of its standard on additionality grounds.
Additionality is a measure of whether the project needed revenue from carbon credits sales to go ahead. If the project would have gone ahead regardless, then the argument that it has led emissions to be avoided, and should therefore be credited, is undermined.
Amy Merrill, CEO of the ICVCM said renewable projects could still be part of the voluntary carbon market and that new methodologies could be submitted for consideration.
“There are still places in the world where barriers to deployment mean projects could be additional,” she said in an interview with Reuters.
The price of renewable energy offsets fell by 69% in 2023 to an average of $3.88/metric ton, a report by nonprofit Ecosystems Marketplace said in May.
Analysts have said failure to meet the CCP standard could lead renewable offset prices to fall further in 2024.
“We don’t speculate about the price, we are trying to put an integrity threshold into the market. We have consistently said we don’t expect everything to pass,” Merrill said.
Reuters
Brazilian farmers fight to remove trees as climate change hurts crops
Denmark to impose carbon tax on livestock emissions
UN warns Gaza war hugely damages environment
Coal-fired power plants ‘could be profitably replaced’
EU countries approve landmark nature law
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Helios raises $200m for Africa-focused climate fund
HSBC starts climate-focused infrastructure finance unit
Japan’s car safety test scandal widens as Toyota and Mazda halt shipments
Dubai’s Alcazar Energy raises $490m for second fund
AstraZeneca to build facility in Singapore for cancer drugs
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.