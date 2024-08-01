Companies

MTN shares drop 44% in a year as naira weighs on earnings

Market punishes mobile network operator for Nigerian subsidiary’s multibillion-rand losses

01 August 2024 - 19:37
by Jacob Webster
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

MTN’s share price has fallen 44% in the past year as markets reflect MTN Nigeria’s poor financial results. Competitors that are less exposed to the West African economy have not felt the same pain, with Vodacom sliding 14% over the period. 

Since peaking at about R260 in 2014, MTN’s share price has fallen 70%, cutting nearly R350bn off the company’s market value. Recent months have seen this decline accelerate, with the share hitting R72.92 on July 18 — its lowest level in more than three years.

The main culprit is MTN’s subsidiary in Nigeria, where it has the largest customer base and where roughly one-third of its earnings are derived.

The subsidiary’s financial results for the half year to end-June, which were released this week, showed a solid operational performance, with active data users increasing 11.1% and total subscribers up 2.9%. These numbers were, however, overshadowed by poor financial results. It reported a loss after tax of 519-billion naira (R5.7bn) for the period, compared with a restated loss of 85.6-billion naira last year. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) fell 11% from the previous year.

MTN Nigeria CEO Karl Toriola said the macroeconomic conditions in that country had been challenging due to rising inflation and continued depreciation of the naira against the dollar and other currencies.

The naira has been on a downward spiral since the country implemented a currency regime overhaul in June 2016, opting for a floating exchange rate after being fixed for more than a year. Unpegged from the dollar, the overvalued naira plummeted overnight. 

The government’s aim has since been to make official exchange rates reflect the naira’s true market value. In June 2023, the naira dropped 32% against the dollar in one day after a sweeping overhaul of foreign exchange market restrictions. It was devalued again in January 2024, plummeting 34% against the dollar in one day.

MTN’s share price closed 2.21% weaker at R77.36 on Thursday.

websterj@businesslive.co.za

MTN bleeds R5.7bn in Nigeria due to weak naira

Most of the losses are linked to company’s US dollar obligations
Companies
1 day ago

MTN Ghana’s profit surges as subscribers and service revenue grow

MTN reported strong first-half results despite the cedi continuing to worsen, with a year-to-date fall of 22.8% against the dollar
Companies
10 hours ago

PODCAST | MTN tech chief talks strategy

Business Day Spotlight speaks to Mazen Mroué, group chief technology and information officer at MTN
Companies
1 week ago

MTN plans to increase network coverage through satellite

Company increases investment in the technology to grow its network coverage
Companies
1 week ago

MTN says proposed conditions for Vodacom-Maziv merger are insufficient

Africa’s largest telecom group argues the deal would grant Vodacom control over critical fibre infrastructure, among other competition concerns
Companies
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
eMedia to pursue legal action against DStv’s ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Sasol’s Secunda plant gets emissions reprieve
Companies / Energy
3.
Sizwe Hosmed runs into trouble three years after ...
Companies / Healthcare
4.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Checkers Sixty60 maintains ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Mpact to sell Versapak for nearly R268m
Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.