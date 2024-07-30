WeBuyCars’ share price up 30% since JSE debut
Before being unbundled in April, WeBuyCars was weighed down by the poor performance of its holding company Transaction Capital
30 July 2024 - 16:00
WeBuyCars shares have rallied since the company was unbundled from Transaction Capital, allowing investors to recoup some of their losses from 2023.
Shares have soared more than 30% since April 11, when the company made its debut on the JSE. The rally has gained the company R2.67bn in market valuation over the period, ending Monday at R11.01bn...
