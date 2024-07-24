Competition watchdog asked to probe panel-beating industry
Forum says certain practices block access to market for historically disadvantaged service providers
24 July 2024 - 05:00
The Competition Commission is looking into a complaint lodged by the Automotive Aftermarket Association Forum (AAAF) alleging conflicts of interest in the panel-beating industry.
The AAAF accuses Bluespec and certain insurance companies of excluding historically disadvantaged individuals from the vehicle repair market and engaging in what they perceive as restrictive business practices. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.