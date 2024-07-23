Companies

Reinet grows NAV by 1.6% in June quarter

Increases in the estimated fair value of its investments and dividends from BAT and PICG boost net asset value

23 July 2024 - 09:19
by Jacqueline Mackenzie
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Johann Rupert. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ALBERTO BERNASCONI
Johann Rupert. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ALBERTO BERNASCONI

Investment vehicle Reinet has reported a 1.6% rise in its net asset value (NAV) in the quarter to end-June from the previous quarter.

NAV at end-June 2024 reflected an increase of €99m to €6.3bn from the previous quarter’s €6.18bn, translating to €34.56 per share from €34.02 at end-March and €31.06 a year ago.

The company, which is chaired by Johann Rupert, said in a statement on Tuesday that commitments totalling €71m were funded during the quarter and no significant new commitments were made.

The dividend received from British American Tobacco (BAT) amounted to €34m, while Pension Insurance Corporation Group’s dividend  amounted to €85m. 

The rise in the NAV reflected increases in the estimated fair value of its investments, including BAT, Trilantic Capital Partners, TruArc Partners and Coatue funds, together with dividends from BAT and PICG, it said.

Offsetting these increases were decreases in the estimated fair value of certain investments, including Pension Corporation and NanoDimension funds, and accrued expenses in respect of management and performance fees.

The group said during the quarter that geopolitical uncertainty increased as many countries held elections and global markets battled the effects of the war in Ukraine, turmoil in the Middle East, high interest rates and inflation.

Reinet had no direct exposure to Russia, Ukraine or the Middle East through its underlying investments, it said.

mackenziej@arena.africa

Is Reinet poised for a PensCorp windfall?

Johann Rupert’s investment vehicle has finally ditched its status as a BAT proxy, but the possible sale of its PensCorp assets could present a new ...
Money & Investing
5 months ago

BAT greases Johann Rupert’s Reinet juggernaut

The tobacco producer paid €122m in dividends to Reinet
Companies
1 year ago

Reinet is not such a dog after all

Reinet, formerly Johann Rupert’s discounted proxy vehicle for British American Tobacco, has had a cracker year on the JSE. This is due, in no small ...
Money & Investing
1 year ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Mr Price tightens its credit criteria
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Inside Telkom’s efforts to retain skilled staff
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Sasol coal exports rise after ‘slight’ ...
Companies / Energy
4.
Anxious wait for Discovery Green after Eskom ...
Companies / Energy
5.
Amplats targets London listing in search of ...
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.