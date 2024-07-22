Companies

Anglo American to sell two assets to Taurus Funds for as much as $195m

Taurus will buy the De Beers unit that owns the royalty for $125m in cash and up to $25m of deferred consideration

22 July 2024 - 09:37
by Yadarisa Shabong
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Bengaluru — Anglo American said on Monday it had agreed to sell two royalty assets, including a De Beers-owned one related to the Onslow Iron project in Australia, to Taurus Funds Management for up to $195m.

Anglo had started a review of its assets in February and plans to divest less profitable assets and focus on expanding copper output after BHP’s failed attempt to takeover the company.

Taurus will buy the De Beers unit that owns the royalty for $125m in cash and up to $25m of deferred consideration, Anglo said.

The other asset, a gold and copper royalty related to the Caspiche project in northern Chile, will be sold for $25m in upfront cash and up to $20m of deferred consideration.

Reuters

Amplats’ earnings fall due to lower PGM prices and restructuring costs

Amplats is working to deliver a ‘responsible and orderly separation’ from Anglo American by the end of 2025
Companies
6 hours ago

Anglo reviews value of cash-sapping Woodsmith

Work is progressing with aim of completing company’s transformation by end-2025, says CEO
Companies
4 days ago

Amplats’ first-half earnings expected to be about 25% lower

An increase in PGM sales volumes partially offset the decrease in revenue
Companies
4 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Anxious wait for Discovery Green after Eskom ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Inside Telkom’s efforts to retain skilled staff
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Reserve Bank’s seizure of Steinhoff’s R6bn part ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
How AutoZone built up its R300m Absa debt burden
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Karooooo positive about SA’s economic prospects
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

Kumba battles to clear stockpile as logistics problems persist

Companies / Mining

Anglo suspends ops at Queensland coal mine after gas ignition incident

Companies / Mining

M&A deals involving world’s top miners soar in scramble for copper and lithium

Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.