Radisson’s plans to grow its hotel business in SA is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Daniel Trappler, senior director of development for Sub-Sahara Africa at Radisson Hotel Group.
Listen to the conversation:
Trappler outlines the group's growth in numbers, its expansion plans for the country, an overview of the future of SA’s tourism sector, and factors driving traffic to its locations.
The hotel group currently has 11 hotels in SA, with a strategy to reach 25 hotels by 2030.
Some of the group's plans include an injection of funds geared towards upgrading existing Radisson Hotels, franchising and conversion opportunities for new hotels, strategic collaborations and grand updates to existing SA portfolios.
Trappler explains that Radisson’s hotel are usually owned by third parties, with the hotel managing those locations on behalf of owners. This means plans to expand and invest are usually done in partnership with owners.
Through the discussion, Trappler highlights Radisson’s business model; plans for growth; the effect of a macroeconomic downturn on the travel sector; funding growth in a high interest rate environment; and factors driving traffic to hotels.
• Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.
Business Day Spotlight
PODCAST | Radisson’s strategy to grow hotel count in SA
Business Day Spotlight speaks to Daniel Trappler, senior director of development for Sub-Sahara Africa at Radisson Hotel Group
