Accelerate Property Fund reports fall in annual rental income
The company decided not to declare a dividend for the year
19 July 2024 - 16:07
Fourways Mall part-owner Accelerate Property Fund has reported a fall in income for the year to end-March, citing a challenging period due to significant geopolitical and economic headwinds affecting the property sector.
In a statement released on Friday, the JSE-listed diversified real estate investment trust (Reit) reported a 0.8% fall in rental income to R873.6m. Net property income, excluding straight-line adjustments, was down 0.9% to R539.7m...
