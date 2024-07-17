Companies

UK’s Babcock takes a £90m hit over naval contract

The fiscal 2024 charge of £90m relates to an increase in labour and engineering costs

17 July 2024 - 14:16
by Chandini Monnappa and Aby Jose Koilparambil
Picture: 123RF/IGOR SHKVARA
Picture: 123RF/IGOR SHKVARA

Bengaluru — British engineering company Babcock on Wednesday said its annual profit took a cash hit of £90m pounds ($117.1m) related to a contract with the Royal Navy, sending shares down more than 4%.

Excluding the one-off charge and a property disposal profit, underlying operating profit came in at £311m for the year ended March 31.

Analysts on average had expected the firm to log an operating profit of £292.8m, according to LSEG data based on 11 analysts.

Early on Wednesday, shares fell as much as 4.4% to 515p.

“Some investors might be troubled by a second charge on the Type 31 (contract) in two years,” JP Morgan analysts said in a note.

Babcock signed the fixed-price contract to deliver five Type 31 frigates — a type of warship — to the Royal Navy in 2019. In fiscal 2023, the company took a £100m charge on the programme, as inflation resulted in higher costs which it could not pass on to the customer.

The fiscal 2024 charge of £90m relates to an increase in labour and engineering costs, and the cash impact of the loss is expected to be realised over the remaining five years of the contract.

Babcock, which designs and manufactures naval ships, weapons handling systems, added that it expects a further year of progress in fiscal 2025 and reiterated its medium-term guidance.

Reuters

