PODCAST | Cisco’s strategy for continued growth in SA

Cisco’s strategy to continue growing its business in SA in economic downturn is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Smangele Nkosi, GM of Cisco SA, at the company’s offices in Midrand’s Waterfall Precinct.
Valued at about $187bn, Cisco is one of the world’s largest technology companies that manufactures and sells networking hardware, telecommunications equipment and other products.
Like most large global technology firms, Cisco has had to shore up its investment in artificial intelligence (AI) and other related technologies, after the rise of platforms like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which has spurred an arms race in the sector.
Nkosi details the company’s global strategy for AI and how global plans are being implemented on a local level in SA.
Now in the role for about three years, the tech executive says she’s happy with how Cisco has performed under her watch, especially under a macroeconomic downturn that saw IT spending decline during the Covid-19 years.
Cisco sells hardware and software products geared towards hybrid work. It sells desktop computers, teleconferencing systems for offices and boardrooms, and has a video conferencing platform for businesses called WebEx, akin to Zoom or Microsoft Teams.
The discussion highlights: Cisco’s current position in SA; global position about AI; the company’s current technology investments; relationship with partners; and efforts to increase tech skills in the country.
