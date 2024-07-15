Brait gets extension and top-up for loan

Brait may sell its stakes in Virgin Active. Picture: MAN64/123RF
Brait has secured a three-year extension and restructuring of a loan as part of the UK-listed investment holding company’s recapitalisation ahead of the likely sale of its stakes in the Virgin Active health clubs and clothing retailer New Look.
Brait, backed by billionaire Christo Wiese via his Titan investment vehicle that owns about 30% of the group, said it had signed a term sheet with RMB and Standard Bank “and is concluding the requisite legal agreements to increase the limit of its Brait Mauritius Ltd revolving credit facility [from March 31 2025] to March 2028, with the facility limit increased from R600m to R1bn. The lending banks have signed a credit-approved term sheet.”
According to Brait’s latest integrated financial report published on July 12, the interest margin for the revised facility is set at the three-month Jibar rate plus a variable margin ranging from 2.9% to 3.7%. A commitment fee of 1.1% also will be applicable.
“The recapitalisation meaningfully reduces the group’s debt and strengthens the Brait balance sheet which should provide runway for all stakeholders to benefit from the continued recovery in Virgin Active and New Look and the growth in Premier. It gives Brait the ability to choose the earliest optimal exit window for each asset, providing increased flexibility to redeem the bonds, which may allow for the return of capital to stakeholders in the event of an earlier exit of the asset base,” Brait said.
The group’s recapitalisation plan includes three-year extensions of the maturities of the company’s bonds to December 2027, and the repayment or settlement adjustment to its convertible and exchangeable bonds, which were announced on June 3.
Virgin Active, which accounts for two-thirds of Brait’s total assets, reported a robust performance worldwide for the year to March 31, with active membership rising to 1.021-million over the past 12 months combined with an average yield enhancement of 10%.
The Southern Africa region accounted for 34% of group revenue while revenue for the four months was up 16% year on year. Membership grew by 26,000, taking the total membership to 630,000.
Consumer packaged goods company Premier continued to perform strongly despite the impact of inflation on consumer spending, with revenue amounting to R18.6bn.
However, New Look, the fashion retailer that operates in the value segment of the market in the UK and Ireland, reported that revenue fell 8.7% and ebitda 5.4%.
Brait said the return of capital to investors hinged on receiving returns from loans and investments, dividends, other distributions, or payments from its portfolio companies. These portfolio companies were not obligated to pay dividends or make other distributions to Brait.
Furthermore, the group’s ability to distribute dividends was contingent on distribution allowances as stipulated in the terms of the revolving credit facility, it said.
