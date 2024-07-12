Media24 halts job cuts
It is understood that no retrenchments will occur until a merger comprising the sale of its media logistics unit to Novus is approved
12 July 2024 - 10:27
Media24 will not cut any jobs or shut down any of its embattled print businesses until a merger comprising the sale of its media logistics business to Novus is approved.
In mid June, Media24 said it was seeking to close the print editions of five newspapers, transitioning three of them into digital-only brands. The strategic move marked a shift in the SA media landscape and put 400 jobs at risk. ..
