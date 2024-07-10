SPS buys 5MW solar projects for supply to Energy Exchange

Sustainable Power Solutions (SPS) has acquired two 5MW solar projects in the Western Cape that will supply an energy trading company owned by Remgro and RMB in a deal that further boosts SA’s rapidly growing renewable energy sector.
SPS, which specialises in the design, installation, financing and maintenance of solar PV and battery storage systems, acquired the two projects, near the Swartland town of Malmesbury, after buying Slimsun Too (Pty) Ltd.
SPS has entered into a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Energy Exchange, which is jointly owned by Remgro and RMB, for the output from the two plants that are being built on land owned by Anthony Corin of Franco Afrique Technologies.
The acquisition, finalised earlier this year, “grants SPS full ownership of Slimsun Too, which holds the development rights for two 5MW solar plants in the Malmesbury region”, SPS said in a statement. “The projects will connect to the Eskom Eenboom substation, utilising the Eskom network to deliver energy to Energy Exchange’s customers.”
The initial phase of construction is scheduled to commence later in July and is scheduled for completion on May 1 2025. The subsequent phase is set to start in May 2025 and is expected to be completed within 12 months. Each phase involves an investment of about R85m per solar plant.
“The acquisition of the Slimsun Too projects and the PPA entered into with Energy Exchange mark a significant advancement for both SPS and the renewable energy sector in SA,” said Francois van Themaat, SPS’s MD of large projects.
Besides generating clean, renewable energy and lowering carbon emissions in Malmesbury, the projects will contribute to enhancing local infrastructure and bolstering the region’s energy resilience, SPS said.
“We are pleased to collaborate with Energy Exchange and Anthony Corin on these projects and extend our gratitude for their invaluable support in achieving financial close,” Van Themaat added.
SPS buys 5MW solar projects for supply to Energy Exchange
Company to sell output from two plants in Western Cape to firm owned by Remgro and RMB
Sustainable Power Solutions (SPS) has acquired two 5MW solar projects in the Western Cape that will supply an energy trading company owned by Remgro and RMB in a deal that further boosts SA’s rapidly growing renewable energy sector.
SPS, which specialises in the design, installation, financing and maintenance of solar PV and battery storage systems, acquired the two projects, near the Swartland town of Malmesbury, after buying Slimsun Too (Pty) Ltd.
SPS has entered into a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Energy Exchange, which is jointly owned by Remgro and RMB, for the output from the two plants that are being built on land owned by Anthony Corin of Franco Afrique Technologies.
The acquisition, finalised earlier this year, “grants SPS full ownership of Slimsun Too, which holds the development rights for two 5MW solar plants in the Malmesbury region”, SPS said in a statement. “The projects will connect to the Eskom Eenboom substation, utilising the Eskom network to deliver energy to Energy Exchange’s customers.”
The initial phase of construction is scheduled to commence later in July and is scheduled for completion on May 1 2025. The subsequent phase is set to start in May 2025 and is expected to be completed within 12 months. Each phase involves an investment of about R85m per solar plant.
“The acquisition of the Slimsun Too projects and the PPA entered into with Energy Exchange mark a significant advancement for both SPS and the renewable energy sector in SA,” said Francois van Themaat, SPS’s MD of large projects.
Besides generating clean, renewable energy and lowering carbon emissions in Malmesbury, the projects will contribute to enhancing local infrastructure and bolstering the region’s energy resilience, SPS said.
“We are pleased to collaborate with Energy Exchange and Anthony Corin on these projects and extend our gratitude for their invaluable support in achieving financial close,” Van Themaat added.
majavun@businesslive.co.za
STUART THEOBALD: Electricity crisis is over; a radical new world beckons
Eskom facing annual loss of R15bn, FT reports
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Tharisa reports increased platinum and chrome output in third quarter
PETER BRUCE: Here’s hoping government sees the light over industrial policy
Redefine to inject millions of rand into Mall of the South
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.