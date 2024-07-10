BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST | Evolution of SweepSouth over a decade
Business Day Spotlight speaks to SweepSouth co-founder and former CEO Aisha Pandor, and new CEO Lourandi Kriel
10 July 2024 - 15:38
The evolution of SweepSouth’s business over 10 years in SA is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by the team from SweepSouth: Aisha Pandor, co-founder and former CEO; and Lourandi Kriel, the new CEO.
SweepSouth, which was co-founded in 2014 by Pandor and Alen Ribic, has traditionally connected clients to vetted cleaners. That service has since grown to include a number of others, such as beauty and maintenance. ..
