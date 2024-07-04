Demand spikes for armour as kidnappings escalate
Security is the new luxury, with police reporting more than 15,000 kidnappings in a year
Security companies have seen a surge in demand for bulletproof armouring services in the past five years as SA’s kidnapping rate rises.
Ranked sixth globally, SA is fast becoming one of the world’s kidnapping hotspots. More than 15,000 kidnappings were reported to the police in the 2022/23 period. These incidents more than tripled from 4,306 to 15,342, representing an increase of 256.3% over the past decade, Business Times (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bt/business-and-economy/2024-06-09-south-africa-now-a-kidnapping-hotspot/#:~:text=South%20Africa%20is%20fast%20becoming,release%2C%20and%20often%20netting%20millions.) reported...
